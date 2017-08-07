The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has confirmed the DNA result linking Igbos to Jews to be positive. Mr, Kanu also revealed those behind the Anambra church killings. Recall that International president of Jewish Voice Ministries, Rabbi Jonathan Bernis and his team had last week in Nnewi, Anambra State presented confirmatory DNA tests on the claims that the Igbo's are descendants of Israel They were received by the Chairman, Caretaker committee, Nnewi North, Prince Chukwudi Orizu, at Messianic Faith Assembly, Uruagu Nnewi. The result of their test reportedly proves that the Igbos are truly descendants of the clan of Gad in Israel. See video: