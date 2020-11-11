Business NNPC to Nigerians: Don’t panic, we’ve 2.9bn litres of petrol – New Telegraph News


www.newtelegraphng.com

NNPC to Nigerians: Don’t panic, we’ve 2.9bn litres of petrol - New Telegraph

Following the commencement of a strike action by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said there was no need for people to crowd petrol stations for fear of a looming scarcity of fuel. PENGASSAN had...
