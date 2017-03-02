Turkish Airlines has refuted a report that a Nigerian, Oguadinna Somtochukwu, from Nnewi Anambra, resident of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, died inside a plane he boarded from Lagos to Kuala Lumpur. The airline on Thursday said the name, Oguadinna Somtochukwu, did not appear on its manifest. The Ohaneze Ndigbo, Malaysia, had alleged that Somtochuwu died as a result of insufficient oxygen on the plane he boarded. However, the deceased did not board a Turkish Airline flight. “We like to inform you that there is no truth in the story”, the airline said, adding: “We have checked the information with the Malaysian authorities. As a matter of fact it was on another airline. "Within the scope of this information we clearly and loudly say that it did not happen on Turkish Airlines flight, it has got nothing to do with Turkish Airlines”.