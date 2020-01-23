World North Korea ‘executes Govt official suspected of having coronavirus for visiting a public bath’ – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
A North Korean official has reportedly been executed after he broke the terms of his coronavirus quarantine by going to a public bath while he was meant to be in quarantine.

The trade official had been placed in medical quarantine after returning to North Korea from China...

kim.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2vwFHna

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top