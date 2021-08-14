  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

North should forget about vying for presidency in 2023 –Okupe – New Telegraph


North should forget about vying for presidency in 2023 –Okupe - New Telegraph

…says Nigeria’s next president should come from South-East Former senior special assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has told the people of Northern Nigeria not to consider fielding a candidate for the office of the president in 2023, and that the...
