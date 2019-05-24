MTN Nigeria Communications on Friday recorded its first price loss on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) after listing on May 16.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stock dipped N9 to close at N140 per share following profit taking. MTN Nigeria on May 16 …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2whfRRl
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stock dipped N9 to close at N140 per share following profit taking. MTN Nigeria on May 16 …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2whfRRl
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]