Metro NTA Was Removed From Largest UK Cable Platform Two Weeks Ago – Punch – Nairaland

#1
The Nigerian Television Authority has been removed from the largest digital satellite television service platform in Europe, Sky Limited.

A visit to Sky’s website showed that NTA had been barred indefinitely from airing on Channel 794. A message on Sky’s website read in part, “794: NTA International; currently temporarily …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2K3rjsH

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top