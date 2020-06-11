Metro NYSC announces date, venue for physical verification of graduates [See list ] - Daily Post News

Centres and locations for the exercise are listed below:
  1. ENUGU - NYSC Secretariat, No. 2 Abakaliki Road, G.R.A., Enugu state
  2. BAUCHI - Shadawanka Barracks, Nigerian Army, Bauchi
  3. EDO - No. 2 Red Cross Road, Off Ikpokpan G.R.A., Benin City, Edo state
  4. 4. FCT (ABUJA) - NYSC Orientation Camp, Kubwa, Abuja
  5. KANO - Children’s park, Bakavu Barracks, Nigerian Army, Airport Road, Fagge, kano
  6. LAGOS - NYSC Orientation Camp, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos state
  7. OSUN - NYSC Secretariat, New Ikirun Road, Osogbo, Osun state
  8. RIVERS - NYSC Secretariat, 40 Ikwere Road, Port-Harcourt, Rivers state
  9. SOKOTO - Eagle officers Mess, 8 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Ginginya Barracks, Gusau Road, Sokoto
