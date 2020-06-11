Centres and locations for the exercise are listed below:
- ENUGU - NYSC Secretariat, No. 2 Abakaliki Road, G.R.A., Enugu state
- BAUCHI - Shadawanka Barracks, Nigerian Army, Bauchi
- EDO - No. 2 Red Cross Road, Off Ikpokpan G.R.A., Benin City, Edo state
- 4. FCT (ABUJA) - NYSC Orientation Camp, Kubwa, Abuja
- KANO - Children’s park, Bakavu Barracks, Nigerian Army, Airport Road, Fagge, kano
- LAGOS - NYSC Orientation Camp, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos state
- OSUN - NYSC Secretariat, New Ikirun Road, Osogbo, Osun state
- RIVERS - NYSC Secretariat, 40 Ikwere Road, Port-Harcourt, Rivers state
- SOKOTO - Eagle officers Mess, 8 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Ginginya Barracks, Gusau Road, Sokoto
NYSC announces date, venue for physical verification of graduates [See list ] - Daily Post Nigeria
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the time frame for the physical verification exercise of foreign-trained graduates. NYSC disclosed
dailypost.ng