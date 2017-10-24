Submit Post Advertise

Metro NYSC Begins 2017 Batch B Online Registration

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 24, 2017 at 10:35 AM.

    The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released details of online registration for 2017 Batch ‘B’ corps members.

    According to the timetable released by the scheme, the online registration for foreign and locally trained graduates, begins 24th October.

    It also noted that prospective corps members will be able to print their call-up letters from Nov 13.

    The Scheme, did not however state when the orientation course will begin.

    Graduates are to visit the Nysc portal via www.nysc.org.ng for online registration and bio-metric data capture.
     

    RemmyAlex, Oct 24, 2017 at 10:35 AM
