Politics Obasanjo has right to support any candidate, says Falana – The Nation Nigeria

#1
Activist lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has said that it is the right of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to support any presidential candidate of his choice.

Reacting to his recent endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, he said Obasanjo has …



Read more via The Nation Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2RMP0WJ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top