Politics Obasanjo rings alarm bell, declares Buhari, APC colluding with INEC to rig elections – The Sun Nigeria

#1
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed serious doubt over the integrity, impartiality and competence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fair, free and credible elections in the days ahead.

He stated this on Sunday at a world press conference, held at his …

obj.JPG

Read more via The Sun Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Raq3GL

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[102]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top