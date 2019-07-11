JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Obasanjo under fire for ‘leading’ Islamization of Nigeria – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Nigerian envoy to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Alhaji Hassan Ardo, has attacked former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing him as the architect of Islamisation and Fulanisation in the country. Ardo was reacting to recent comments by Obasanjo that President Muhammadu Buhari was out with a …

oby.jpg

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/32jTJVj
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[84]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top