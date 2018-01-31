Submit Post Advertise

Politics Obaseki’s Frequent Oversea Trips Worry Edo PDP

    Ehe Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday said Governor Godwin Obaseki needs medical attention over his frequent travels abroad to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

    Addressing party members in Estako East Local Government Area as part of the party’s ‘meet the people tour’ yesterday, PDP state chairman, Dan Orbih, alleged that Governor Obaseki has spent millions of naira to travel to over 72 countries when his administration is less than two years old.

    He further claimed that the several MoUs entered into with several countries by the governor were yet to lift Edo people out of poverty.

    Orbih assured the people that the PDP was set to return to power and put food on the people’s table, adding that he was not worried over the foul language used against him by aides of Obaseki whenever he identified the wrongs of the APC-led administration.

    “There is problem everywhere in Edo State. Instead of the governor to sit down and work, he is travelling around the world to sign MoU.

    “Obaseki needs medical attention. He has spent tax payers money to travel to 72 countries. All these visits are about MoU and the MoUs have not put food on our table,” Orbih said.

    But reacting through his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki said all the projects were on course and the MoUs signed with the respective partners were in line with best business practices.
     
