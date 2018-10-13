Politics Obaseki assures safe space for children as court jails paedophiles – Newtelegraph

#1
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government will not relent in its effort at enforcing the Child Rights Law and protecting children from the vices of molesters in the state.

The governor took the stand, as the Evbuoriaria Magistrate Court in Benin sentenced six …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2RK8yuZ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top