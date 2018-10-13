The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government will not relent in its effort at enforcing the Child Rights Law and protecting children from the vices of molesters in the state.
The governor took the stand, as the Evbuoriaria Magistrate Court in Benin sentenced six …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2RK8yuZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
The governor took the stand, as the Evbuoriaria Magistrate Court in Benin sentenced six …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2RK8yuZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]