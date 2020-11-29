Politics Obi to Nigerians: Politicians need your help to govern better – New Telegraph News


Obi to Nigerians: Politicians need your help to govern better - New Telegraph

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has stated how important it is for the public to always support their political leaders with good words of advice to enable them deliver better governance to the people. Obi said this at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Nimo, during the 50th…
