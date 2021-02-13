Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
#OccupyLekki: Lagos beefs up security ahead of planned protest - New Telegraph
I won’t be part of a cover-up, says Rinu Oduala Heavily armed security operatives were yesterday sighted at the Lekki tollgate, Lagos State ahead of two protests scheduled to hold today. Two groups, under the #OccupyLekkiTollGate and #DefendLagos hashtags, had taken to social media to announce...
www.newtelegraphng.com