#OccupyLekki: Lagos beefs up security ahead of planned protest - New Telegraph

I won’t be part of a cover-up, says Rinu Oduala Heavily armed security operatives were yesterday sighted at the Lekki tollgate, Lagos State ahead of two protests scheduled to hold today. Two groups, under the #OccupyLekkiTollGate and #DefendLagos hashtags, had taken to social media to announce...
