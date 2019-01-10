Super Eagles players John Ogu and Moses Simon have questioned the omission of teammate, Wilfred Ndidi from the 2018 Caf Africa XI list.
There was no Nigerian player in the list and many football fans are miffed that a player like Ndidi didn’t make the list. …
read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2FjgOze
Get More Nigeria Sports News
There was no Nigerian player in the list and many football fans are miffed that a player like Ndidi didn’t make the list. …
read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2FjgOze
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]