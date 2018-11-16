Metro OH MY GOD!! Two Ladies Stripped Unclad, Private Parts Cut Off By Ritualists In Anambra (Photo) – Naijaloaded

#1
Nigerian ladies have been warned to be careful of whom they follow and relate with especially this critical time of the year.

The warning is coming following the gruesome killings of two young ladies by men suspected to be ritualists in …



Read more via Naijaloaded – https://ift.tt/2PxxPeg

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[81]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top