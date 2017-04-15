Submit Post Advertise

Okonjo-Iweala : At 18, I Really Believed In Nigeria

    Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria's former Minister of Finance, said she had high hopes in Nigeria when she was 18-years old.

    Okonjo-Iweala made the remark during a panel session at the Mo Ibrahim Forum in Morocco.

    “When I was 18, the world seemed open, prospects from my country seemed good; we had come out of a war, we were united and rebuilding so it seemed like a place where there was a lot of opportunities because we were reconstructing the country, there were a lot of jobs,” she said.

    “I had very high expectations of a country where it would have what it needed infrastructure wise and people could go up and down the ladder anywhere they pleased.”
     
