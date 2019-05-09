Metro Okorocha’s Certificate of Return: What happened in court on Thursday – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, warned lawyers not to engage in unethical conducts that would cause delay in the hearing and determination of the suit filed by the Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over his Certificate of …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2V7xpta

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top