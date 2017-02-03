The convoy of Governor Olusegun Mimiko was attacked in Akure on Thursday. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the hoodlums smashed the side screens of two vehicles in the governor’s convoy. It took the timely intervention of the men of the state police command to disperse the protesters, some of whom were also injured in the pandemonium that ensued. The protest, which started on Wednesday, was against the governor’s move to present the 2017 budget to the Assembly. The protesters alleged that the governor wanted to sponsor 38 bills and ensure that the bills were passed into law before his tenure expired on February 23, 2017.