Metro One feared dead, four rescued as another two storey building collapses in Lagos – Vanguard News

Tragedy struck in Lagos again, Friday, November 1st, when a two storey building, still under construction, suddenly collapsed at Glover Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

At press time, four out of the five trapped construction workers in the collapsed building were rescued, while the remaining worker …

