Tragedy struck in Lagos again, Friday, November 1st, when a two storey building, still under construction, suddenly collapsed at Glover Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.
At press time, four out of the five trapped construction workers in the collapsed building were rescued, while the remaining worker …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2oIjvng
Get More Nigeria Metro News
At press time, four out of the five trapped construction workers in the collapsed building were rescued, while the remaining worker …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2oIjvng
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[45]