At least one person has been confirmed dead in a multiple accident that happened on the popular Otedola bridge in Lagos state today October 23rd.

The accident involved a containerised truck and several cars. The truck reportedly suffered a brake fail and rammed into the other vehicles. The accident has caused traffick gridlock in the area


