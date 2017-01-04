Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Nigeria's Minister for Science and Technology and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State on Tuesday bragged that the rigging machinery of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has been dismantled. Addressing party faithful in his hometown, Uburu, in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi state during his New Year party for both APC members and stakeholders, Onu said, “Let me assure you that those instruments they use in writing results are no longer in their control. ''We will give total defeat to the PDP. We must remain focused and if we don’t generate enough registration numbers, the national party will not take us serious. We must make sure we have strong men and women in every polling unit in the state; the era of writing results is behind us because we are in control.” “Why must you work for them (PDP) to be where they are, when you can be there yourself. We don’t want to be the crying baby of Ebonyi State. ''Let us rededicate ourselves to the party. We are doing it for ourselves, our people and our children. There is no reason we will not win any election even local government council election. ''We want to drain the PDP in Ebonyi. We must accord our new entrant in the party respect and welcome them with an open hand “It is clear to me that this is the right omen that tomorrow will be bright for Ebonyi State. We must thank God for what He did in 2016.''