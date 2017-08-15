The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has reacted to reports that his marriage to Olori Wuraola has crashed. In a chat with Naij, the Oba, through his media aide, debunked rumors that his marriage had hit the rocks. He stated that both he and his wife are in fact happy together. The media aide said:“There is no truth to the news, it is unimaginable. We would issue a statement on the matter soon. This is total jungle journalism and whoever writes such should not be regarded as a journalist at all...The palace is not interested in this rumour as there are lots of positive activities happening every minute so we don't have time to respond to such noise being created by nonentities''.