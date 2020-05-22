Politics Oshiomhole breaks silence on suspension as APC national chairman, reveals his next line of action – Legit.ng

Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Kenneth Chimaobi Politics Critically-ill Ajimobi sends message to APC members – P.M. Nigeria News Political News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Politics More drama in APC: Victor Giadom resigns as deputy National secretary – Ladun Liadi’s Nigeria News Political News 0
Chinedu Iroka Politics Oshiomhole hands over to critically-ill Ajimobi – P.M. News Political News 0
Chinedu Iroka Politics APC Removes Oshiomhole, Appoints Abiola Ajimobi As Acting National Chairman – Naijaloaded Political News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Politics Why Oshiomhole Is Afraid Of Me – Obaseki – Leadership Nigeria News Political News 0
Similar threads
Politics Critically-ill Ajimobi sends message to APC members – P.M. Nigeria News
Politics More drama in APC: Victor Giadom resigns as deputy National secretary – Ladun Liadi’s Nigeria News
Politics Oshiomhole hands over to critically-ill Ajimobi – P.M. News
Politics APC Removes Oshiomhole, Appoints Abiola Ajimobi As Acting National Chairman – Naijaloaded
Politics Why Oshiomhole Is Afraid Of Me – Obaseki – Leadership Nigeria News

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top