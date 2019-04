Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says President Muhammadu Buhari has kept to his words on developing the Niger Delta region. Osinbajo said this in a speech at the maiden matriculation of the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta state. He said the institution is a proof of the “unwavering commitment” of the …Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2VxD64y --Get More Nigeria Political News