Senator Ayogu Eze is set to be received into the All Progressives Congress, APC at a ceremony expected to be graced by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the leadership of the party led by the national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
Ayogu Eze The welcoming ceremony styled “Welcoming the …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2xdFkuV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Ayogu Eze The welcoming ceremony styled “Welcoming the …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2xdFkuV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]