Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Politics Osinbajo Reveals God's Plans For Nigeria

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 16, 2017 at 7:28 AM. Views count: 6

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said God had a purpose for the Nigeria with the kind of persons He put in positions of authority in the country at this time.

    He stated this at the Kingdom Summit 2017 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Kings Court Parish, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday.

    Osinbajo, however, said that the strategic position God had placed the leaders would be meaningless if they failed to live by His gospel.

    “I am so pleased and happy and I believe that the Almighty God has a plan for our nation by putting us in strategic positions in politics, business and everywhere.

    “But, the strategic positions He has placed us, we will be of no effect there unless we are prepared to live by His gospel.

    “There is no wisdom of man that can change men or change nations; it is the power and wisdom of God that can,’’ he stated.

    The vice president, who titled his remark “Neither Jew, nor Gentile’’ noted that the gospel of the Lord was transformational, meant to turn the market place around by uniting God’s people.

    According to him, the only way to transform the nation is to obey the gospel and to do so that citizens must free themselves from the canal and simply return to the gospel in their practices.

    He said corruption in the country still existed because the church had failed to speak against it simply because those involved in graft had relationships with them. (NAN)
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Oct 16, 2017 at 7:28 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Osinbajo Reveals God's
    1. Samguine
      Politics

      Prof Osinbajo Reveals When The Federal Government Will Complete The Second Niger Bridge

      Samguine, Sep 30, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      482
      Samguine
      Sep 30, 2017
    2. Jules
      Politics

      South-East Leaders Agreed To One Nigeria - Presidency Reveals Meeting Details

      Jules, Jun 19, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      723
      Marcel Uzendu
      Jun 19, 2017
    3. Lequte
      Politics

      REVEALED: Why Osinbajo Postponed Signing of 2017 Budget

      Lequte, Jun 1, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,640
      Lequte
      Jun 1, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Osinbajo Reveals Buhari's Biggest Challenge In 2 Years

      RemmyAlex, May 29, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      8
      Views:
      1,234
      chigozie
      May 30, 2017
    5. kemi
      Politics

      Osinbajo Reveals Buhari’s New Plan For Niger Delta

      kemi, Feb 11, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,804
      kemi
      Feb 11, 2017
    6. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Osinbajo Reveals How Jonathan Caused Spread of Boko Haram

      RemmyAlex, Oct 7, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,386
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 7, 2016
    7. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Buhari’s Biography Reveals How Tinubu Pressurized To Be Vice President

      RemmyAlex, Oct 5, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      862
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 5, 2016

    Comments