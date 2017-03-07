Justice Walter Onnoghen has been sworn-in as the 17th substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chambers of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja. Shortly after taking his oath of office, Onnoghen was also decorated by the Acting-President with the national honour of the Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON) as customary with the inauguration of CJN. Osinbajo also said he spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday and the President sent his good wishes to the CJN. He said Onnoghen was assuming the position at a crucial time in the nation’s history. The inauguration was witnessed by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; former CJNs members of the Federal Executive Council; Justices of the Supreme Court and his family members, among others. Justice Onnoghen’s nomination was last Wednesday confirmed by the Senate after three weeks of being forwarded by the Acting-President to the Senate.