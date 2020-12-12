Politics Osinbajo to chair FEC as Buhari embarks on private visit to Daura – New Telegraph


Osinbajo to chair FEC as Buhari embarks on private visit to Daura - New Telegraph

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will on Wednesday next week chair the Federal Execute Council (FEC) meeting as President Muhammmadu Buhari embarked on a week-long private visit to his hometown, Daura, Katsina state. Buhari’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the President will be participating in...
