Less than a month to the Osun State governorship election scheduled for September 22, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suffered another ‘tsunami,’ following the defection of another chieftain of the party, Peter Babalola with 8,850 members to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).Before he announced his defection, in Osogbo, the state capital, at the weekend, Babalola had resigned his appointment as the chairman of Local Government Service Commission and disengaged from Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration.