President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Governor-elect of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, for winning the governorship election.President Buhari in a statement signed on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said also congratulated the state and national campaign teams for working assiduously to guarantee the victory at the polls.