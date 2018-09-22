Politics Osun election: EU hopes votes will count, speaks on vote-buying – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The European Union, EU, Ambassador to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen, has expressed hope that the electorates’ votes would count in the ongoing Osun State governorship election.

The Ambassador also encouraged voters not to sell their votes, adding that vote-buying was as big an offence as election rigging. Karlsen …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PSgQ26

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[73]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top