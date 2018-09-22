Few hours after it was reported that two men were arrested with over 600k for vote buying in the ongoing Osun State gubernatorial election, another culprit has been arrested with N116,000 for vote buying.
According to the police, the man identified as Wasiu Adeagbo, is a PDP …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2xG72B1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to the police, the man identified as Wasiu Adeagbo, is a PDP …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2xG72B1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[23]