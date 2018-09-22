Politics Osun election: Vote buying soils Osun election – Fatai Akinbade – TODAY.NG

#1
Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Osun election, says voting-buying has negatively affected the exercise.

Akinbade spoke to newsmen in Ogbagba after the accreditation and voting exercise...



Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2puEUwN

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top