Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday in Osogbo, canvassed support for the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, Governor Abdulfatai Ahmed …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2OFZ9CZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, Governor Abdulfatai Ahmed …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2OFZ9CZ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[130]