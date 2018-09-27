Politics OsunDecides2018: APC Records Landslide Win In Ife South - Premium Times

#1
The All Progressive Congress (APC) has been declared winner of Polling Unit 012 in Olode Ward of Ife South Local Government Area in the Osun State governorship supplementary poll held on Thursday.

In the inconclusive election held Saturday, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) scored 254,698 votes to beat his APC rival, Gboyega Oyetola, who polled 254,345 votes.



Kíríjí

Member
Sometimes the voters don't know who they want and that's why Ekiti have Fayose comedy- tragedy. Osun rerun election is like a benevolent spirit that has averted the choreography-tragedy for the people of the State of Osun
 

