The All Progressive Congress (APC) has been declared winner of Polling Unit 012 in Olode Ward of Ife South Local Government Area in the Osun State governorship supplementary poll held on Thursday.
In the inconclusive election held Saturday, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) scored 254,698 votes to beat his APC rival, Gboyega Oyetola, who polled 254,345 votes.
READ MORE HERE
In the inconclusive election held Saturday, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) scored 254,698 votes to beat his APC rival, Gboyega Oyetola, who polled 254,345 votes.
READ MORE HERE