A Nigerian identified as Laila St. Mathew-Daniel has vented on social media after a young lady was brutally tortured over accusations of stealing a phone.

According to clips online, the lady was stripped unclad by her accusers and had pepper inserted into her privates to ‘teach her a lesson’ …



