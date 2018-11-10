Sports Over 2000 students participate in Lagos kids mini marathon – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The culture of marathon races in Nigeria is gradually finding its roots and the kids are also embracing same. Over 2000 students at the weekend were at the starting point for this year’s Lagos Kids Mini-marathon.

The Marathon, which was founded to encourage all-around wellness for Nigerian …



read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2z1LYWW

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top