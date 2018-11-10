The culture of marathon races in Nigeria is gradually finding its roots and the kids are also embracing same. Over 2000 students at the weekend were at the starting point for this year’s Lagos Kids Mini-marathon.
The Marathon, which was founded to encourage all-around wellness for Nigerian …
read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2z1LYWW
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Marathon, which was founded to encourage all-around wellness for Nigerian …
read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2z1LYWW
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]