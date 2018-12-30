Metro Over 50 corpses burnt as fire guts morgue in Anambra – Daily Post Nigeria

Over 50 corpses stored in Enugwu Ukwu general hospital’s mortuary were Saturday burnt beyond recognition.

The mystery fire was said to have started at about 5:41pm at the mortuary section of General Hospital Enugwu -Ukwu in Njikoka local Government Area of Anambra State....



