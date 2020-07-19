Oyo NUJ boycotts Fani-Kayode's press conference - Vanguard News
Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Oyo state chapter has asked its members to boycott a former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode’s press conference in the state. This is coming days after Fani-Kayode had insulted Eyo Charles, a journalist with Daily Trust newspaper, for asking him a...
