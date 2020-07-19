Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
MelBet - Mobile APP, Live Games

Metro Oyo NUJ Boycotts Femi Fani-kayode’s Press Conference -Vanguard Newspaper

#1
www.google.com

Oyo NUJ boycotts Fani-Kayode's press conference - Vanguard News

Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Oyo state chapter has asked its members to boycott a former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode’s press conference in the state. This is coming days after Fani-Kayode had insulted Eyo Charles, a journalist with Daily Trust newspaper, for asking him a...
www.google.com www.google.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Place your Ad here for $175.00 per Month!
 
[97]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top