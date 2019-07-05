P&ID Ltd, the Irish firm that was awarded $9.6 billion in arbitration against Nigeria, says it will continue its efforts to identify and seize Nigerian assets “to satisfy the debt”.
The company said if the Nigerian government is serious about negotiating a settlement, it must do so in “good faith” and stop the campaign of “baseless slander and sham investigations” against its founders.
