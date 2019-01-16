Marouane Fellaini is set to become the first casualty of Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s reign, with Manchester United ready to listen to offers for the midfielder, the UK Mirror reports.
Fellaini has made just two substitute appearances since Solskjaer took over. Despite …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2AMEwjo
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Fellaini has made just two substitute appearances since Solskjaer took over. Despite …
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2AMEwjo
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[47]