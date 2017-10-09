No fewer than ten people were killed, including a couple after Gunmen invaded residents of Mgbosimiri and AGIP axis in Port-Harcourt the Rivers State capital in the early hours of today The incident, according to Channels Television, happened at about 4:00 a.m, and caused panic in the community as residents scampered for safety. The state police public relations officer, Mr Nnamdi Omoni who confirmed the incident said the motive for the killings is not clear yet. He, however, assured that the police will do everything possible to get the perpetrators.