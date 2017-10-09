Submit Post Advertise

Metro Panic As Gunmen Invade Rivers Community, Kill 10

    No fewer than ten people were killed, including a couple after Gunmen invaded residents of Mgbosimiri and AGIP axis in Port-Harcourt the Rivers State capital in the early hours of today

    The incident, according to Channels Television, happened at about 4:00 a.m, and caused panic in the community as residents scampered for safety.

    The state police public relations officer, Mr Nnamdi Omoni who confirmed the incident said the motive for the killings is not clear yet.

    He, however, assured that the police will do everything possible to get the perpetrators.
     
