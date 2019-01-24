Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar was substituted in tears after suffering what appeared to be a right ankle injury as they beat Racing Strasbourg 2-0 in a French Cup, round of 32 game on Wednesday.
The Brazil striker left the pitch after an hour after receiving a knock and twisting his …
read more via ESPN.com – https://es.pn/2RMLPSM
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Brazil striker left the pitch after an hour after receiving a knock and twisting his …
read more via ESPN.com – https://es.pn/2RMLPSM
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]