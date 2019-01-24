Sports Paris Saint-Germain vs. Strasbourg –ESPN

#1
Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar was substituted in tears after suffering what appeared to be a right ankle injury as they beat Racing Strasbourg 2-0 in a French Cup, round of 32 game on Wednesday.

The Brazil striker left the pitch after an hour after receiving a knock and twisting his …



