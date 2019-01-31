Metro Pastor Innocent Of Army Power Ministry Caught With A Member’s Wife, Publicly Disgraced In Benin (Video) – Naijaloaded

#1
A pastor was publicly humiliated after he was allegedly caught with the wife of one of his members in Benin, Edo state.

In a video going viral online, Pastor Innocent of Army Power Ministry in Benin, Edo state, is seen confessing …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2DIFbEf

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top