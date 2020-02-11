Pastor Muoka rains curses on Covid-19
T he General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has passed judgment against the evil Kingdom responsible for the spread of Covid-19. &n…
www.newtelegraphng.com
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Metro Pastor demands $100,000 to fight Coronavirus demon in hell – Olisa.tv
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Aggrieved member apologizes to Pastor Tunde Bakare – Vanguard News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Coronavirus: Don’t expect relief materials from the church, you gave your offerings to God and not your Pastor – Pastor Amoateng – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
|Metro News
|0
|Metro COVID-19: No pastor, prophet can cure Coronavirus – Pastor Giwa declares – Daily Post Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro COVID-19: No pastor, prophet can cure Coronavirus – Pastor Giwa declares – Daily Post Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Similar threads
|Metro Pastor demands $100,000 to fight Coronavirus demon in hell – Olisa.tv
|Metro Aggrieved member apologizes to Pastor Tunde Bakare – Vanguard News
|Metro Coronavirus: Don’t expect relief materials from the church, you gave your offerings to God and not your Pastor – Pastor Amoateng – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
|Metro COVID-19: No pastor, prophet can cure Coronavirus – Pastor Giwa declares – Daily Post Nigeria News
|Metro COVID-19: No pastor, prophet can cure Coronavirus – Pastor Giwa declares – Daily Post Nigeria News