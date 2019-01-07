Pastor Oritsejafor, the former CAN President and Senior Pastor of Word of Life Bible Church, located in Warri, Nigeria, has been called out by social media users for allegedly asking members to pay $5,000 for a mantle. Pastor Oritsejafor who asked 90 members of Morris Cerullo’s church in …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2VxW4Zj
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2VxW4Zj
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]