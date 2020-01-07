Sports Paul Pogba speaks from hospital bed – P.M. News

#1
Manchester United player, Paul Pogba, has taken to social media to let fans know of his state of health after recently undergoing ankle surgery.

Pogba who has only made eight appearances for Manchester United this season because of the ankle injury, took to Instagram to joke about his …

pogba.JPG

read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/37KSekY

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top